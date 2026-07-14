SG Finserve rose 3.09% to Rs 636.40 after the company reported a robust performance for Q1 FY27, with standalone net profit surging 119% year-on-year to Rs 53.7 crore, compared with Rs 24.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 27% from Rs 42.3 crore reported in Q4 FY26

Total income jumped 102% year-on-year to Rs 136.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 67.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it rose 29% from Rs 105.7 crore.

Profit before tax climbed 111% YoY and 27% QoQ to Rs 71.6 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) rose 92% YoY and 31% QoQ to Rs 82.1 crore in Q1 FY27. The company's loan book touched a record Rs 4,552 crore as of June 30, 2026, registering 16% quarter-on-quarter and 82% year-on-year growth. SG Finserve said supply chain financing remained its core business, supported by the commercialization of its Factoring and TReDS business. The company maintained a cost-to-income ratio below 15% and reported nil NPAs during the quarter. It posted a return on assets (RoA) of 5.10% and an annualised return on equity (RoE) of 14%. SG Finserve said it remained well-capitalised, with total equity of Rs 1,539 crore as of June 30, 2026, and a debt-to-tangible net worth ratio of 2.2x, providing sufficient headroom for future growth.

Looking ahead, the company said it will focus on deepening relationships with existing customers, expanding its customer base, broadening its product portfolio, forging strategic partnerships, and exploring adjacent financial services. Separately, the board granted in-principle approval to evaluate the acquisition of a 51% stake in Succesship Technologies with a maximum investment of Rs 20 crore, subject to financial, legal, tax, compliance and technology due diligence, as well as an independent valuation. The final proposal will be placed before the board for approval. The board also approved, in principle, exploring the establishment of a finance company in GIFT City as a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to regulatory, financial and commercial viability assessments.

In addition, the board approved the five-year tenure of Abhishek Mahajan as Chief Risk Officer, effective July 14, 2026, in accordance with the RBI's Non-Banking Financial Companies Governance Directions, 2025. The company also noted the resignation of Kush Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective July 18, 2026, and approved the appointment of Ankit Sharma as Company Secretary, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Compliance Officer with effect from July 19, 2026. SG Finserve is an RBI-registered, technology-enabled non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on supply chain financing solutions for dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers and logistics partners of Indian corporates.