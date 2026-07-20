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SG Finserve launches its digital lending solution for Indian merchants

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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In partnership with BharatPe and Succesship

SG Finserve announced the launch of its digital lending solution in partnership with BharatPe Money (Resilient Digi Services) as the Lending Service Provider (LSP) and Succesship Technologies (Succesship) as the technology partner powering the end-to-end digital lending journey.

The partnership aims to improve access to formal credit for India's merchants by offering a seamless, fully digital and paperless borrowing experience. Built in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's Digital Lending Guidelines, the solution places customer consent, transparency, responsible lending and regulatory compliance at the core of lending journey.

The digital lending solution enables eligible businesses to apply for merchant loans through a simplified digital process with faster approvals, minimal documentation and a seamless customer experience. By bringing together SG Finserve's lending expertise, BharatPe's merchant network, and Succesship's technology platform, the partnership seeks to make formal credit more accessible for entrepreneurs across the country.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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