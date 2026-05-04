SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 25.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 1822.84 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 25.14% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 1822.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1595.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.38% to Rs 111.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 6315.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5856.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.