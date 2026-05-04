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SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 25.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 1822.84 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 25.14% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 1822.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1595.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.38% to Rs 111.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 6315.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5856.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1822.841595.03 14 6315.285856.17 8 OPM %3.072.32 -2.161.76 - PBDT57.5743.27 33 154.62139.40 11 PBT53.8642.09 28 143.12137.32 4 NP41.4733.14 25 111.06103.43 7

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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