Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 715.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.91% to Rs 1358.12 crore

Net profit of Shadowfax Technologies rose 715.46% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.91% to Rs 1358.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 823.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1358.12823.546.763.06105.1629.9065.408.0265.408.02

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