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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 715.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Shadowfax Technologies consolidated net profit rises 715.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 64.91% to Rs 1358.12 crore

Net profit of Shadowfax Technologies rose 715.46% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.91% to Rs 1358.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 823.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1358.12823.54 65 OPM %6.763.06 -PBDT105.1629.90 252 PBT65.408.02 715 NP65.408.02 715

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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