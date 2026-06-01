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Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 98.72% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.72% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 107.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 86.02% to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.3829.76 -99 37.27266.52 -86 OPM %223.680.77 -19.16-3.55 - PBDT0.41-0.89 LP 3.53-13.93 LP PBT-1.18-3.19 63 -3.03-23.12 87 NP-8.41-4.49 -87 107.73-19.72 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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