Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shah Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shah Alloys reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales023.64 -100 OPM %0-3.89 -PBDT-1.79-1.97 9 PBT-2.79-3.61 23 NP-2.07-2.83 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 282.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 38.40% in the June 2026 quarter

AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 67.54% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Next Story