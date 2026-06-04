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Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shah Foods reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales02.30 -100 03.78 -100 OPM %07.39 -02.91 - PBDT-0.100.17 PL -0.210.11 PL PBT-0.100.17 PL -0.210.11 PL NP-0.100.17 PL -0.210.11 PL

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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