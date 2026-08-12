Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 39.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.92% to Rs 57.20 croreNet profit of Shah Metacorp rose 39.76% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.92% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.2028.90 98 OPM %8.2910.97 -PBDT5.663.87 46 PBT4.692.81 67 NP3.482.49 40
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