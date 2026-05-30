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Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 82.19 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 82.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.14% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 259.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales82.1962.98 31 259.55251.27 3 OPM %8.0814.16 -9.8711.32 - PBDT3.634.48 -19 10.7911.94 -10 PBT2.432.98 -18 5.945.54 7 NP0.870.33 164 4.453.50 27

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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