Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 82.19 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 82.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.14% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 259.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.