Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 280.67 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 16.76% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 280.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.280.67246.6929.5927.6979.9866.5265.9455.0848.0141.12

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