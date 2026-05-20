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Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 40.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 40.47% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 236.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.46% to Rs 169.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 990.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 786.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.82217.83 9 990.67786.80 26 OPM %27.7125.02 -28.2622.38 - PBDT65.5950.71 29 271.83161.43 68 PBT52.3239.60 32 222.61119.28 87 NP40.1628.59 40 169.9193.12 82

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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