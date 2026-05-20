Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 224.07 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 64.85% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 224.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.50% to Rs 161.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 921.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 738.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.