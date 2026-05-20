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Shaily Engineering Plastics update on its proprietary spring-driven ShailyPen Neo pen injector

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:52 PM IST
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Shaily Engineering Plastics announced that its strategic partner Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies in partnership with its Customer has launched a generic version of Semaglutide injection in Canada, incorporating Shaily's proprietary spring-driven ShailyPen Neo pen platform. The combination product has been commercially available in India since March 2026 and has received USFDA Tentative Approval.

ShailyPen Neo is among a rare class of commercially available spring-driven pen injectors globally a high-performance, variable and fixed dose platform offering full compatibility with ISO-standard 3 mL cartridges (3 mL and 1.5 mL fill). Shaily's role in this program relates to full design and development, and manufacturing and supply of the device components used in the approved combination product.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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