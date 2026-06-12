Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps ends higher after investing Rs 10-cr in solar manufacturing subsidiary

Shakti Pumps ends higher after investing Rs 10-cr in solar manufacturing subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shakti Pumps (India) ralied 6.01% to end at Rs 537.50 after the company announced an investment of Rs 10 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions (SESL) to establish solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The subsdiary plans to set up a greenfield high efficiency Solar DCR cell and Solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of 2.20 GW.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters, and related spare parts. Its core products include engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 65.2% to Rs 38.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 1,695 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,600 level

INR surges amid sharp pull back in oil prices; Sensex and Nifty jump by around 2%

Nifty June futures trade at a premium

Nestle India ends lower amid reports of FSSAI notice over Maggi

Sensex surges 1,695 pts, Nifty tops 23,600 as oil tumbles on US-Iran peace hopes

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story