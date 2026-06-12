Shakti Pumps ends higher after investing Rs 10-cr in solar manufacturing subsidiary

Shakti Pumps (India) ralied 6.01% to end at Rs 537.50 after the company announced an investment of Rs 10 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions (SESL) to establish solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The subsdiary plans to set up a greenfield high efficiency Solar DCR cell and Solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of 2.20 GW.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters, and related spare parts. Its core products include engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 65.2% to Rs 38.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.