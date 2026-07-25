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Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 858.67 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 858.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 622.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales858.67622.50 38 OPM %9.6523.06 -PBDT78.63135.71 -42 PBT71.05129.66 -45 NP51.5996.83 -47

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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