Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 858.67 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 858.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 622.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.858.67622.509.6523.0678.63135.7171.05129.6651.5996.83

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