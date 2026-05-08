Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 65.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 857.77 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 65.23% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.92% to Rs 257.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 2697.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2516.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.