Shakti Pumps (India) has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 6,580 Off-Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 6,580 pumps is around Rs. 155.24 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.