Shakti Pumps India announced that it has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 6,580 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state.

The contract, valued at around Rs 155.24 crore (including GST), will be executed under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, a state scheme aimed at promoting solar-powered irrigation.

The company said the scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of pumps with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP. The project is to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP), according to the regulatory filing. The base contract value stands at Rs 142.55 crore, excluding GST.