Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has invested Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility, to initiate and expand its business operations.

Shakti EV Mobility is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicle motors for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and special-purpose electric vehicles, along with manufacturing chargers for electric vehicles. The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 24.25 crore in FY26.

The company subscribed to 50 lakh equity shares of Shakti EV Mobility, having a face value of Rs 10 each. Following the latest investment, Shakti Pumps total investment in the subsidiary stands at Rs 75 crore.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.