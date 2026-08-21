Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTempsens Instruments IPOStocks to buyIPhone 18 Pro seriesHindustan Power Solar Project in UPBWF Worlds Day 4Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps infuses Rs 5-cr into Shakti EV Mobility

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has invested Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility, to initiate and expand its business operations.

Shakti EV Mobility is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicle motors for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and special-purpose electric vehicles, along with manufacturing chargers for electric vehicles. The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 24.25 crore in FY26.

The company subscribed to 50 lakh equity shares of Shakti EV Mobility, having a face value of Rs 10 each. Following the latest investment, Shakti Pumps total investment in the subsidiary stands at Rs 75 crore.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 858.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip jumped 2.76% to settle at Rs 506 on Thursday, 21 Friday 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR seen supported by dollar weakness and positive equities

Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscribed 2.80 times

Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 105.81 times

Indiabulls allots 26.60 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO subscribed 2.43 times

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Next Story