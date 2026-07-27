Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps tanks as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Shakti Pumps tanks as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shakti Pumps (India) slipped 4.35% to Rs 529.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 858.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 45.20% YoY to Rs 71.05 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 82.9 crore in Q1 FY27, down 42.27% from Rs 143.6 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin contracted to 9.6% from 23.1% a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Dinesh Patidar, chairman, said the company delivered another record quarter, supported by strong execution, improved working capital and sustained demand across key markets. He said Shakti Pumps has an order book of around Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10,000 million) and expects growth to be driven by PM-KUSUM 2.0 and state-led solar irrigation programmes.

Patidar added that despite input cost pressures and lower realisations on select orders, the company maintained broadly stable EBITDA margins on a sequential basis through operational efficiencies and a continued focus on profitable growth. He also said the export business remained resilient despite global uncertainties, while the solar cash/retail, rooftop solar and EV businesses continued to gain traction.

The company said it is expanding manufacturing capacity for pumps, motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs) and solar structures, while its 0.5 GW DCR module facility and 2.2 GW integrated DCR cell and module project remain on track.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC gains as Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 6,721 crore; revenue up 8%

Sensex jumps 670 pts; auto shares in demand

Birla Corporation slips after muted Q1 performance

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story