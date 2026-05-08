Shakti Pumps India slumped 7.02% to Rs 553.55 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 65.2% to Rs 38.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Profit before tax fell 55.9% YoY to Rs 66.21 crore during the quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 83.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter, down 49.24%, compared with Rs 163.9 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 9.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 24.6% in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 36.9% to Rs 257.58 crore despite a 7.2% rise in net sales to Rs 2,697.61 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (10%) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). Further, the company approved the re-appointment of Dinesh Patidar as chairman & whole-time director for a further term of three years with effect from 7 May 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The board also approved the reappointment of Ramesh Patidar as managing director for a further term of three years with effect from 7 May 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.