Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins order worth Rs 235 cr from MSEDCL
Shakti Pumps (India) has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 10,000 Off-Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 10,000 pumps is around Rs. 235.92 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GPT Infraprojects arm bags Rs 114.82-cr contract from Northeast Frontier Railways

Bandhan Bank allots 35,768 equity shares under ESOP

IRB Infra records 25% growth in consolidated toll revenue in Aug'26

ICICIAMC receives RBI approval to pick up to 9.95% stake in AU Small Finance Bank

Northern Coalfields improves operational performance with retreating rains

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Next Story