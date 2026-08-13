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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Shalby consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 331.22 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 21.64% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 331.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales331.22296.43 12 OPM %12.5614.01 -PBDT38.4439.17 -2 PBT19.7022.65 -13 NP10.858.92 22

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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