Shalby consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 331.22 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 21.64% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 331.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.331.22296.4312.5614.0138.4439.1719.7022.6510.858.92

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