Shalby inaugurates oncology department at Krishna Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad

With the launch of these advanced services, the hospital is now equipped to provide integrated cancer care. The department is supported by an experienced team of medical, radiation, and surgical oncologists, enabling patients to receive specialized diagnosis and treatment at a single location. Through advanced technology, expert medical teams, and a patient]centric approach, we aim to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment for patients in and around Ahmedabad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content