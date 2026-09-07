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Shalibhadra Finance forays into used commercial vehicle financing

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Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Shalibhadra Finance announced the expansion of its loan products with the launch of Used Commercial Vehicle (UCV) Financing division.

This new product line will offer two core services:

Financing for Purchase of Used Commercial Vehicles: Helping rural entrepreneurs buy pre-owned transport vehicles. Refinancing of Existing Used Commercial Vehicles: Providing working capital to owners against their existing vehicles.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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