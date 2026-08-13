Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 7.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 10.96 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 7.44% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.969.4775.5573.286.455.956.415.924.914.57

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