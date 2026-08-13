Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 7.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 10.96 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 7.44% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.969.47 16 OPM %75.5573.28 -PBDT6.455.95 8 PBT6.415.92 8 NP4.914.57 7
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