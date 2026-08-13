Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 137.72 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 137.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.137.72154.56-8.84-4.94-16.19-12.22-21.26-16.77-21.26-16.77

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