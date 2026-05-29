Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.32% to Rs 155.93 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 155.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 64.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 575.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 599.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales155.93177.83 -12 575.63599.81 -4 OPM %1.33-4.13 --3.89-9.62 - PBDT-2.69-5.46 51 -41.22-65.39 37 PBT-7.83-9.52 18 -60.79-81.17 25 NP-7.39-9.52 22 -64.95-81.17 20

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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