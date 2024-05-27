Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 34.12 crore

Net loss of Shalimar Wires Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 128.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.1231.06 10 128.33120.69 6 OPM %2.7518.25 -15.7418.63 - PBDT1.840.77 139 12.4110.31 20 PBT-2.08-1.82 -14 -0.510.52 PL NP-0.104.19 PL 1.476.53 -77

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

