Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 117.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 37.39 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 117.82% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.3932.8125.0122.435.954.492.201.012.201.01

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