Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 38.31 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 38.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.72% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 142.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.