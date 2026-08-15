Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.09% to Rs 5.28 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor rose 475.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.09% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.282.41 119 OPM %39.3931.95 -PBDT2.070.76 172 PBT0.930.20 365 NP0.690.12 475
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