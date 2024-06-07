Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 244.32% to Rs 9.40 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 6200.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 244.32% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 275.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

9.402.7312.999.6613.6213.9218.7116.251.270.372.391.520.91-0.011.060.280.630.010.750.20

