Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 244.32% to Rs 9.40 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor rose 6200.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 244.32% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 275.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
