Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 116.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 135.55 croreNet profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 116.75% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 135.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales135.55122.27 11 OPM %9.395.06 -PBDT12.355.70 117 PBT12.325.67 117 NP9.194.24 117
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