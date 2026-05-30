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Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 139.30 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 90.48% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 139.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 13.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 464.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 401.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales139.30106.75 30 464.81401.78 16 OPM %4.853.56 -4.184.09 - PBDT6.543.56 84 18.2815.52 18 PBT6.513.53 84 18.1515.42 18 NP4.802.52 90 13.4911.39 18

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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