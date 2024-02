Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 96.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 85.91 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 96.69% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.85.9177.513.952.243.201.633.181.612.381.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel