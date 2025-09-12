Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Record date is 24 September 2025

Shankara Building Products has fixed 24 September 2025 for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of Shankara Building Products (Demerged Company) who will be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Shankara Buildpro (Resulting Company).

Accordingly, 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

