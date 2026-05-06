Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 74.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.23% to Rs 340.50 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 74.17% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.23% to Rs 340.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1639.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 1364.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1362.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.