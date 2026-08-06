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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Buildpro consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Shankara Buildpro consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 1889.79 crore

Net profit of Shankara Buildpro rose 11.04% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1889.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1568.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1889.791568.14 21 OPM %3.233.36 -PBDT51.2643.72 17 PBT47.8941.77 15 NP35.6132.07 11

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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