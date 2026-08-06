Shankara Buildpro consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 1889.79 crore

Net profit of Shankara Buildpro rose 11.04% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1889.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1568.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1889.791568.143.233.3651.2643.7247.8941.7735.6132.07

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