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Shankara Buildpro consolidated net profit rises 41.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 1996.30 crore

Net profit of Shankara Buildpro rose 41.69% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 1996.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1560.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.43% to Rs 127.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 6825.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1996.301560.17 28 6825.715267.38 30 OPM %3.493.02 -3.322.85 - PBDT57.4638.93 48 186.09109.09 71 PBT54.6136.98 48 176.37101.07 75 NP41.3629.19 42 127.7478.16 63

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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