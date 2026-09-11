Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankesh Jewellers climbs after Q1 profit doubles

Shankesh Jewellers rallied 3.68% to Rs 102.03 after the company reported a 100.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.23 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 21.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 55.06% YoY to Rs 423.57 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 100.94% YoY to Rs 57.95 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 31.8 crore in Q1 FY27, up 92% from the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 14.4% in Q1 FY27 from 11.6% in Q1 FY26, an improvement of 279 basis points.

Corporate clients contributed 66%, or Rs 280 crore, to the companys revenue during Q1 FY27, while non-corporate clients accounted for the remaining 34%, or Rs 144 crore.

Revenue from 22-karat gold sales stood at Rs 337 crore, while 18-karat gold sales contributed Rs 85 crore. The company generated Rs 3 crore in revenue from job work during the quarter.

Shankesh Jewellers manufactures hand-crafted gold jewellery and provides customisation services to clients. The company offers a wide range of 22-karat and 18-karat jewellery, including bridal, antique, temple and customized designs, and caters to corporate and non-corporate clients across India.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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