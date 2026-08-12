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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanmuga Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Shanmuga Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 11.87 crore

Net profit of Shanmuga Hospital rose 4.21% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.8711.48 3 OPM %17.7818.29 -PBDT2.072.11 -2 PBT1.321.30 2 NP0.990.95 4

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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