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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shantai Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales04.22 -100 OPM %0-0.71 -PBDT-0.05-0.03 -67 PBT-0.05-0.03 -67 NP-0.05-0.03 -67

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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