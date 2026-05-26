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Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 78.42% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net loss of Shantai Industries reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.42% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.56% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.567.23 -78 9.8120.25 -52 OPM %-26.280.55 --13.761.19 - PBDT-0.370.10 PL -1.270.33 PL PBT-0.370.10 PL -1.270.33 PL NP-0.410.08 PL -1.310.31 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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