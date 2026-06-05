Shanthi Gears said that it has appointed Sudhir R as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from June 4, 2026, following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the audit committee.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Sudhir brings over two decades of experience across finance, treasury, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and operational leadership in diversified sectors.

Prior to joining Shanthi Gears, he served as CFO of Revathi Equipment and has held key positions at Arvind, GOGO International, and SA Rawther Spices.

Shanthi Gears is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of gears and gearboxes.