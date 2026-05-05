Shanthi Gears slipped 6.63% to Rs 451.80 a after reporting a 27.56% decline in net profit to Rs 16.27 crore on an 11.82% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 135.10 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.81 crore in Q4 FY26, down 30.56% from Rs 31.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses declined 7.86% YoY to Rs 115.92 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 71.82 crore (up 6.13% YoY), while other expenses fell 21.42% to Rs 24.21 crore.

The company reported return on invested capital (ROIC) of 39% and free cash flow of Rs 29.83 crore for FY26.