Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 56.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 115.49 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 56.59% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 115.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.49134.89 -14 OPM %13.1422.62 -PBDT19.2334.28 -44 PBT14.1730.62 -54 NP9.8522.69 -57
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