Shanthi Gears surges after appointing Sai Krishna Alluri as CFO

Shanthi Gears rallied 7.52% to Rs 628 after the company's board approved the appointment of Sai Krishna Alluri as chief financial officer (CFO), effective 3 September 2026.

Following the appointment, Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi ceased to be the interim CFO. Alluri is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with over 16 years of experience across finance, accounts, GST, income tax, funding and cost-reduction initiatives. He has previously held various financial positions at National Plastics Group, TNQ Group, MORF and Saibaba Polymer Technologies.

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Helena Susan as HeadHuman Resources and designated her as senior management personnel (SMP). Consequently, Victor Dharmaraj ceased to be an SMP following his transition to new roles and responsibilities.