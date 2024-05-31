Shanti Educational Initiatives announces change in directorate

With effect from 30 May 2024

Shanti Educational Initiatives announced the resignation of Sejal Agrawal [DIN: 09376887] as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 30 May 2024.

Further, Dr. Yashree Kaushalbhai Dixit [DIN: 07775794], has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 with immediate effect.

