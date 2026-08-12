Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 16.30 croreNet profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives declined 2.76% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.3015.16 8 OPM %26.2626.52 -PBDT4.174.02 4 PBT3.773.64 4 NP2.822.90 -3
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